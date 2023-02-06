Aurora police shooting: Man armed with knives critically injured after allegedly charging officer

Officials said officers' attempts to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was critically injured Sunday in a police-involved shooting in Aurora.

Police responded to a home in the 900-block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a person armed with multiple knives and making threats towards other people at the scene, according to officials.

When Aurora police officers arrived, they located the person with knives and said they attempted de-escalation tactics that were unsuccessful.

Police claim the armed person then charged an officer. The officer discharged their firearm, striking the subject, police said.

Officials said officers immediately rendered aid until Aurora Fire Department medics arrived on the scene. The subject was then transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The officer involved in the shooting was also transported to the hospital, per policy, but has since been released.

An independent agency is conducting an investigation and the Aurora Police Department has turned over its investigation to the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.