New details expected after man allegedly armed with knives wounded in Aurora police shooting

Shooting in Aurora took place after man allegedly charged officers

There was an Aurora, IL shooting Sunday morning after a man allegedly armed with knives charged police, officials said. He was critically wounded.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is in critical condition after a west suburban Aurora police officer shot him Sunday morning outside a home.

Aurora police said the man was threatening them and others with knives.

Aurora officials are expected to hold a news conference to release more details about the shooting Monday morning.

The man's family said this was a mental health situation that ended in violence.

An apparent call for help from family quickly escalated to police shooting a 21-year-old man in a driveway.

Aurora Police said just before 11 a.m. Sunday, they were called to a home on Colorado Avenue near Elmwood Drive for reports of a man armed with multiple knives, making threats toward people.

Family members told ABC 7 Chicago that, at the time, he was having a mental health episode, and police were called, after he had a dispute with his girlfriend.

Investigators said, when officers arrived, they found the man still armed with knives and deescalation tactics were unsuccessful.

A neighbor who said she witnessed the shooting said police were trying to get the man to come out from the garage.

The armed man charged an officer and, that's when, police say, the officer fired his or her weapon.

The man's family said he was shot multiple times.

Officials said officers immediately rendered aid until Aurora Fire Department medics arrived on the scene

He's in critical condition at the hospital.

The officer who shot the man was also transported to the hospital, per policy, but has since been released.

An independent agency is conducting an investigation, and the Aurora Police Department has turned over its investigation to the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.