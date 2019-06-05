Aurora teacher accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old children

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An Aurora school teacher has been charged after prosecutors said he sexually abused two 8-year-old children that he knew.
Prosecutors said 58-year-old Luis Mora made sexual contact with both victims between August 2018 and May of this year. Mora has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Mora's bail was set at $75,000. If he posts bond, he's prohibited from having contact with the victims and having unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 14.
Mora was working as a first grade bilingual teacher at Dieterich Elementary School when East Aurora School District 131 officials said they were made aware of an incident between Mora and a student on April 24.
The school district said Mora was placed on administrative leave and they contacted DCFS, and then local law enforcement took the lead in the investigation.
In a statement, the school district said, "On April 24, it was brought to our attention that an alleged inappropriate behavior took place between a District 131 staff member and a student.
District 131 officials immediately contacted the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and placed the staff member on administrative leave, as is our customary practice. DCFS confirmed to District officials that local law enforcement would take the lead on the investigation.
On June 4, District 131 was informed by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office that their investigation has led to the arrest of Mr. Luis Mora, a District 131 employee who had been working as a 1st grade bilingual teacher at Dieterich Elementary School.
Our top priority is the safety and emotional well-being of our students. Each of our employees receives periodic training regarding maintaining appropriate professional boundaries with students. District 131 has worked very hard to establish a culture of trust within our school communities. Anything that threatens to erode student safety or our culture of trust is something we take very seriously.
District 131 will continue to monitor this case and cooperate with the Kane County State's Attorney's Office during their ongoing investigation. To report suspected child abuse, call (800) 25-ABUSE (252-2873). Anyone with information about this investigation should contact their local police department, or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160."
