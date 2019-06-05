Aurora teacher accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old children

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An Aurora school teacher has been charged after prosecutors said he sexually abused two 8-year-old children that he knew.Prosecutors said 58-year-old Luis Mora made sexual contact with both victims between August 2018 and May of this year. Mora has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.Mora's bail was set at $75,000. If he posts bond, he's prohibited from having contact with the victims and having unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 14.Mora was working as a first grade bilingual teacher at Dieterich Elementary School when East Aurora School District 131 officials said they were made aware of an incident between Mora and a student on April 24.The school district said Mora was placed on administrative leave and they contacted DCFS, and then local law enforcement took the lead in the investigation.In a statement, the school district said,