Authorities responding to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

HONOLULU -- The Honolulu Fire Department says firefighters are responding to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard amid reports of a shooting.Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted out that their security forces are responding to a reported shooting. They say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time.Due to the ongoing security incident, access to the base is closed.