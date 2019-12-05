Authorities responding to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- The Honolulu Fire Department says firefighters are responding to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard amid reports of a shooting.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted out that their security forces are responding to a reported shooting. They say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time.



Due to the ongoing security incident, access to the base is closed.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
