Authorities responding to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted out that their security forces are responding to a reported shooting. They say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time.
Due to the ongoing security incident, access to the base is closed.
This story is still developing, check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.