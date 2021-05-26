Chicago Auto Show to feature debut Ford outdoor experiences

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Auto Show attendees will have the chance to experience the latest models from the automotive industry in a new, outdoor area this year, organizers said Wednesday.Ford will debut its "Built Wild" and "Built to Electrify" custom outdoor experiences at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, scheduled this July 15 to 19 at McCormick Place.The outdoor feature is possible because of the show's move from its traditional February dates.The new outdoor setting, immediately adjacent to McCormick Place's West Building, gives Ford the opportunity to reveal the new experiences. It's also the first opportunity for the public to experience in-person the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford's newly unveiled all-electric pickup.Built Wild is making its global debut in Chicago, and will feature a 30,000-square-foot custom experience, where auto show attendees can participate in a series of hands-on activations to help them understand accessorization, modularity and connectivity of the new Bronco family. Built to Electrify makes its global debut as well at the Chicago Auto Show, bringing consumers an 11,000-square-foot experience, showcasing a range of vehicles, both retail and commercial, including the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit."The Chicago Auto Show is a once-a-year opportunity to connect with car buyers and enthusiasts, helping them experience the innovation and human-centered design that defines Ford," Chicago Ford Regional Manager Dawn Valeski said. "And this year, we're kicking it up a notch by debuting two new outdoor experiences - Built Wild and Built to Electrify - that will educate and captivate visitors with the all-new vehicles and technology they've come to expect from the Chicago Auto Show."A key highlight of the Built Wild Bronco experience is a Bronco off-road course, personally designed by famous racecar driver Vaughn Gittin Jr., where visitors will experience the Bronco family and take on a 38-degree high "Bronco Mountain" with professional drivers.Ford's Built to Electrify area will feature an immersive Mustang Mach-E experience designed to show off the SUV's embedded technology and connectivity. Attendees will be able to experience both Built Wild and Built to Electrify activations as a part of their general auto show ticket.Additionally, Ford is planning a Bronco heritage outdoor display to show off Bronco's history and evolution throughout the years.Inside the show, which will be held in McCormick Place's West Building, Ford will feature a highly interactive display called Built Ford Tough to highlight the brand's latest truck lineup, performance vehicles, passenger cars and commercial products."This is not only the first summertime Chicago Auto Show in history, but it brings other many firsts for longtime attendees, including the global debut of interactive experiences such as Ford's Built Wild and Built to Electrify," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "We're excited about all of the new opportunities this special edition show provides."For ticket information, visit