CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Nissan Rouge owner whose vehicle suddenly stopped for no reason said he saw major results from a car dealer.
"I am very fortunate that it worked out this way, but again, I am still angry with Nissan," Todd Burrows told Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles.
Burrows said he recently was able to trade-in his Nissan Rogue.
WATCH: Nissan Rogue drivers say sensors cause sudden stops
Nissan Rogue owner gets sudden stopping solution for sensors gone rogue
I-TEAM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More