Sinkhole nearly swallows minivan on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago drivers are used to potholes, but a driver on the city's Northwest Side encountered one bigger than most on Thursday.Mark Yanong said he only saw a small opening in the road as he was driving near the intersection of Paulina Street and Cullom Avenue. It turned out to be a sinkhole that began swallowing up his mini van.Yanong was not injured."I just hope the city fixes issues like this and people like me don't get the inconvenience," he said.