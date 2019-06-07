Sinkhole nearly swallows minivan on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago drivers are used to potholes, but a driver on the city's Northwest Side encountered one bigger than most on Thursday.
Mark Yanong said he only saw a small opening in the road as he was driving near the intersection of Paulina Street and Cullom Avenue. It turned out to be a sinkhole that began swallowing up his mini van.
Yanong was not injured.
"I just hope the city fixes issues like this and people like me don't get the inconvenience," he said.
