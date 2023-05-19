'Baby India' Georgia: Arrest made in 2019 case involving newborn found in plastic bag

Bodycam video shows officers ripping open a plastic bag to find a newborn baby girl who had been abandoned on the side of a road in Georgia.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- WARNING: Graphic video

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference Friday to announce an arrest in the "Baby India" case.

On June 16, 2019, Forsyth County deputies found a newborn abandoned in a plastic bag along a wooded strip of land near Daves Creek Road in Cumming. The bag with "Baby India" inside, had been dumped on top of a pile of leaves and sticks.

Forsyth County announced the sheriff's office had made an arrest Thursday after "tirelessly working this case" since June 2019. The person arrested has not been identified.

