Baby shot in the head fights for life; $35K reward offered

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5128221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 1-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday night,

A one-year-old baby who was shot twice in the head last week on Chicago's Far South Side continued to fight for his life Sunday night.Meanwhile, his family is asking for the public's help in finding the shooter. A reward for information about the shooting was increased to $35,000.Dejohn Irving was shot in a drive-by shooting on Thursday as he was in a vehicle with his grandmother, mother, cousin and brother in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Police say they don't believe this shooting was random.Community activist Andrew Holmes, who has been in constant contact with the family said Sunday: "That family is suffering real bad inside the hospital.""This baby is still in the red. There are some procedures that the doctors are going to continue to perform to try to save this baby's life," Holmes said.Police continued to search Sunday for the shooter as Dejohn remained hospitalized at Comer Children's Hospital.On Friday, police released a surveillance images of the car involved."Our concerned is to get these people off the streets and hopefully this child can heal up. Whatever led up this, we will leave it up to the detectives to get that information and work for the family and go from there," Holmes said.