Back to school: tips for helping kids get ready for new school year

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
What can parents do if kids don't want to wear masks at schools?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many students have already returned to class or they're about to. That's why all this week, various experts will join ABC7 to help get your child ready for a new school year, which includes a statewide mask mandate.

Our Chicago: Keeping children COVID-19 safe as they head back to school

Dr. Gabrielle Roberts, pediatric psychologist at Advocate Children's Hospital, joined ABC7 on Monday to discuss advice for kids who don't want to wear mask as well as what to do with kids who are anxious about returning to school after becoming comfortable at home.
