CPD officer, teen shot during Irving Park 'gun battle' after bank robbery recovering; suspect ID'd

The officer that was shot during gun battle with bank robbery offender is #ChicagoPolice. Superintendent Eddie Johnson has been notified & is en route to Illinois Masonic. Scene is extremely chaotic and we will update media at a hospital briefing later. pic.twitter.com/b7RrKIHOHy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 20, 2019

A teenage boy who was shot during a gun battle between police and a suspected bank robber is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Tonight, our hearts are breaking as we're reminded of the service and sacrifice our officers make every day to protect us and keep our communities safe. We're monitoring the situation, and Amy and I are asking all Chicagoans to pray for the CPD officer who was shot this evening. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 20, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and a 15-year-old boy are recovering after being shot in a "gun battle" following a bank robbery and police chase in Irving Park Tuesday night. The robbery suspect, who was killed, has been identified.Christopher Terrell Willis, 32, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Police said has a history of criminal convictions, including one for carjacking in 2002 in which he was sentenced to 17 years in prison.The CPD officer remained hospitalized Wednesday after being shot in the head following a bank robbery in Des Plaines and chase that ended on the Northwest Side. He was struck in the head when the suspect opened fire and suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain, doctors at Illinois Masonic Medical Center said.Police said Wednesday afternoon the 46-year-old officer's condition had improved and the bleeding on his brain appears to have subsided. He remains in serious but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.The officer's name has not been released, but CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he is a highly decorated 17-year veteran of the force who works out of the 17th District in Albany Park.The teenager was an innocent bystander who was in the music store for a piano lesson at the time of the shooting, police said. He was struck once by gunfire from a Des Plaines police officer. The bullet entered in his arm and lodged in his chest, police said.The teen remains at Comer Children's Hospital in Streeterville where his condition is stable, and is also expected to recover, police said.The incident started with a bank robbery Tuesday evening in Des Plaines. Des Plaines police said one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the robbery, while a second escaped on foot, then stole a car at gunpoint.Des Plaines police said the bank teller had put a tracker in the bag of money they gave the robbers, which police used to follow the suspect, along with FBI agents, down the Kennedy Expressway. Law enforcement alerted Chicago police and CPD officers were waiting when the suspect exited the expressway at Irving Park Road shortly before 7 p.m.The chase ended in the 4200-block of Irving Park Road. Witnesses said police rammed the suspect's car. He then ran into a music store where he exchanged gunfire with a Des Plaines police officer.Authorities said Willis was killed during the gun battle. Johnson said CPD officers did not fire any shots during the exchange of gunfire.Des Plaines police said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.The store, UpBeat Music and Art, said in a statement in part, "Class was session at the time, and all other students and staff were kept safe, thanks to the quick and courageous efforts of our teachers."Our thoughts and prayers go to our student intern, and his family, the students and families impacted by this devastating event, as well as the Chicago police officer who was shot earlier in the pursuit."The store said classes would be canceled Wednesday.Lane Tech High School said the wounded teen is a student at the school. The school released a statement saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that a current Lane Tech student was the innocent victim of a shooting incident yesterday, November 19. He is in critical condition, but we cannot release the name at this time. We ask that the Lane community keep this family in our hearts. We will continue to update you as we get information."We realize this is a difficult time for our students, so as always our crisis team is available as needed for our students."Joel Contreras was working inside Neighborhood Loans along Irving Park Road near Lowell and saw it all unfold, first with a patrol car colliding with the suspects white car."The first thing I thought it was just an accident," Contreras said. "Next thing I knew it was the driver or the suspect coming out of the car and then takes two immediate shots at the police officers.Bystanders and commuters scrambled for cover as a chorus of police sirens roared into Irving Park just before 7 p.m."A lot of people started running away, just fearing for their life," said Bryan Lewis, witness."The bus driver pulled over about the middle of the block, next thing I know I heard pop, pop!" said Brian Deets, witness.Witnesses said police appeared to be chasing a white car, which they rammed. That's when witnesses said the driver bailed out, armed and ready."He hops out of the car and starts shooting immediately," Lewis said.A woman who lives above the shop says she heard the shots got scared and took cover."You didn't know what was wrong," neighbor Linda Klier said. "You didn't know what was happening. I didn't know if they were still trying to pursue a person or what was going on so like I said I just stayed in the house."Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a statement Tuesday night, saying in part, "Tonight, our hearts are breaking as we're reminded of the service and sacrifice our officers make every day to protect us and keep our communities safe."Officers re-created the scene of the crime and gathered evidence. Police are also pulling surveillance video from the neighborhood.