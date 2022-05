BARK returns to the park to support dogs in need at Chicago's Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's oldest, dog-friendly outdoor fundraiser heads back to the park Saturday, May 21 at Solider Field! The Anti-Cruelty Society's 28th Annual BARK , formerly BARK in the Park and BARK from the Heart, welcomes all dog lovers, adopters, foster families, and friends in celebrating The Anti-Cruelty Society 's 123-year-old history and community of caring.Participants form teams to help raise money for The Anti-Cruelty Society's $150,000 goal, to help pets in need. The event begins with a 2.5 mile walk along the Chicago lakefront, followed by a family-fun pup-party in town with food, beverages, music and dog-friendly activities.This year's masters of ceremony include ABC 7's Hosea Sanders and Roz Varon, who will be on hand to help with the celebration.Saturday, May 21, 20228 a.m.-1 p.m.Soldier Field at The Stadium Green-just steps from Lake MichiganYou'll find more ways to donate to The Anti-Cruelty Society on their website