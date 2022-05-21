BARK returns to the park to support dogs in need at Chicago's Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's oldest, dog-friendly outdoor fundraiser heads back to the park Saturday, May 21 at Solider Field!
The Anti-Cruelty Society's 28th Annual BARK, formerly BARK in the Park and BARK from the Heart, welcomes all dog lovers, adopters, foster families, and friends in celebrating The Anti-Cruelty Society's 123-year-old history and community of caring.
Participants form teams to help raise money for The Anti-Cruelty Society's $150,000 goal, to help pets in need. The event begins with a 2.5 mile walk along the Chicago lakefront, followed by a family-fun pup-party in town with food, beverages, music and dog-friendly activities.
This year's masters of ceremony include ABC 7's Hosea Sanders and Roz Varon, who will be on hand to help with the celebration.
DATE
Saturday, May 21, 2022
TIME
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
PLACE
Soldier Field at The Stadium Green-just steps from Lake Michigan
You'll find more ways to donate to The Anti-Cruelty Society on their website.
