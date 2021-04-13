Morton Grove police ask some residents to stay inside after hours-long barricade continues, gun pointed at officers

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Morton Grove police are asking some residents to stay inside Tuesday morning, as law enforcement officials negotiate with a barricaded man.The man became barricaded about 5 p.m. Monday in the 8900-block of Oriole Avenue in Morton Grove.Police went to a residence on that block to take Kevin Maguire, 51, of Morton Grove into custody for an aggravated domestic battery charge and serve him with an order of protection, a Morton Grove official said.That's when Maguire pulled out a shotgun, and police took cover outside, according to local officials.A family member who was inside was able to leave unharmed, officials said.Throughout the night, police worked to contact Maguire but were unable to reach him."Various methods to get Maguire to come out of the residence were employed including chemical irritants, which so far have been unsuccessful," officials said.As of 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Maguire remained inside the home with the shotgun, a Morton Grove official said.Morton Grove police and the NIPAS Emergency Services Team are still on the scene, and the area is closed to through traffic.No shots had been fired and no one was injured. Maguire has pointed his weapon at police officers out various windows of the home several times throughout the night, the official said.Morton Grove police are asking nearby residents to remain inside their homes until further notice.