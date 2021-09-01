Bartlett teen charged in fatal rollover crash

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bartlett teen has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide in a crash that killed two other teenagers last month.
Prosecutors said on August 3, the teen was driving his mother's car in excess of 100 miles an hour near the intersection of Newport Lane and Devon Avenue when it hit a pole and rolled over.
Alex Czerwik and Cameron Kelty, both 16, died in the crash. A fourth teen was also transported to the hospital with injuries.
"The tragic loss of two young men who were friends of the teen just rips your heart in two," Berlin said. "On behalf of the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, I extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Alex Czerwik and Cameron Kelty as they try to piece their lives back together after such a devastating loss. I thank the Bartlett Police Department for their work on this tragic case as well as the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team for their efforts. I also thank Assistant State's Attorney Louisa Nuckolls for her extended efforts on this case."
The teen has been charged in a juvenile petition with two counts of reckless homicide.
