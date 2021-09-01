Bartlett teen charged in fatal rollover crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen charged in Bartlett rollover crash that killed 2

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bartlett teen has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide in a crash that killed two other teenagers last month.

Prosecutors said on August 3, the teen was driving his mother's car in excess of 100 miles an hour near the intersection of Newport Lane and Devon Avenue when it hit a pole and rolled over.

Alex Czerwik and Cameron Kelty, both 16, died in the crash. A fourth teen was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

RELATED: 2nd teen dies following Bartlett rollover crash

"The tragic loss of two young men who were friends of the teen just rips your heart in two," Berlin said. "On behalf of the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, I extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Alex Czerwik and Cameron Kelty as they try to piece their lives back together after such a devastating loss. I thank the Bartlett Police Department for their work on this tragic case as well as the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team for their efforts. I also thank Assistant State's Attorney Louisa Nuckolls for her extended efforts on this case."

The teen has been charged in a juvenile petition with two counts of reckless homicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bartlettfatal crashteen killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning removed
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
IL reports 5,178 COVID cases, 26 deaths
2 CPD officers charged with beating teen during January arrest
1 injured, all other safe NC high school school shooting: Officials
Walgreens joins other retailers in starting pay boost
Show More
Man shot while driving girl to school on West Side: CFD
Man dies after being found shot outside West Side school
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Chicago murders, shootings up from last year: CPD Aug. crime numbers
Facebook group tracks down serial egg thrower on North, NW sides
More TOP STORIES News