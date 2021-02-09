theft

Bartlett travel agent Colleen Kosiek charged with stealing more than $100K from clients

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Bartlett travel agent has been charged with stealing more than $100,000 from her clients, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

Colleen Kosiek is charged with multiple felonies including Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise, Financial Institution Fraud, Identity Theft, Aggravated Identity Theft, Forgery and Theft. In total, a DuPage County grand jury returned a 42-count indictment against Kosiek in January.

Kosiek owned Ultimate Travel in Bartlett. Two years ago the ABC7 I-Team investigated her business after families said they paid her to book their dream vacations, only to have reservations not booked properly or, in some cases, overpay. Ultimate Travel's attorney disputed claims or said people had been credited.

Among the allegations in the charges filed Tuesday is one from a couple who said they were given falsified airline reservations from Chicago to Panama City to Santiago and back to Chicago.

Kosiek turned herself into police Monday and was released on bond. She is due back in court on March 10.

The ABC7 I-Team has emailed and called Kosiek's attorney and have not yet heard back.

