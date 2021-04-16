fire

New City basement fire leaves man, woman critically hurt, Chicago fire officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically hurt Friday morning in a basement fire, CFD officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted just before 6:20 a.m. that there was a working fire in the 1400-block of West Garfield Boulevard in Chicago's New City neighborhood on the South Side.



The fire was extinguished, but a man and woman were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Chicago fire officials later said the fire started about 5:48 a.m. and was contained to the building's basement.

It was not immediately clear what started the basement blaze, and officials did not immediately provide any identifying information of those involved.

Two other people were displaced after the fire.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
