Boy, 7, lands 2 shots at same time while balancing on basketball

ATLANTA, Ga. -- A budding basketball star from Georgia is determined to be able to shoot properly with both hands, and footage posted by his mom earlier this month shows that he is definitely getting there.Jaclyn Vozniak, from Atlanta, regularly posts videos of her seven-year-old son Zeke's impressive trick shots, with this one showing him simultaneously landing two baskets while he balances on top of a basketball.Vozniak told Storyful that Zeke's goal is to "shoot just as well with his left hand as he does with his right hand"."Now he can balance on an actual basketball with ease while making buckets. He definitely inspires," she said.