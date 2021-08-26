Sports

Boy, 7, lands 2 shots at same time while balancing on basketball

By Jade Odette O'Leary, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: 7-year-old lands 2 shots at same time while balancing on basketball

ATLANTA, Ga. -- A budding basketball star from Georgia is determined to be able to shoot properly with both hands, and footage posted by his mom earlier this month shows that he is definitely getting there.

Jaclyn Vozniak, from Atlanta, regularly posts videos of her seven-year-old son Zeke's impressive trick shots, with this one showing him simultaneously landing two baskets while he balances on top of a basketball.

RELATED: Doritos rewards teen $20K for finding rare puffy chip, posting to TikTok

Vozniak told Storyful that Zeke's goal is to "shoot just as well with his left hand as he does with his right hand".

"Now he can balance on an actual basketball with ease while making buckets. He definitely inspires," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbasketballu.s. & worldfeel good
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News