Doritos rewards Australian teen $20K for finding rare puffy chip, posting to TikTok

By Aonghus Ó Maicín, Storyful
Doritos gives teen $20K for finding rare puffy chip

Australia -- A teenager in the Gold Coast area of Queensland, Australia, was awarded $20,000 by tortilla chip brand Doritos after she found a rare puffy chip.

Rylee Stuart, 13, captured footage of the chip and posted it on TikTok, where it went viral, according to Storyful.

"I was about to eat it, and I thought I better save it for later," Stuart told 9News.

"We've been so impressed with Rylee's boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos," Doritos Chief Marketing Officer Vandita Pandey said, according to the report.

"Dad is saying that since he bought the packet, it's his. But I ate the packet and found it, so I believe it is mine," the teen added.
