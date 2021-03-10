bear

VIDEO: Bear chases skier down slopes in Romania

PREDEAL, Romania -- A bear paid a surprise visit Tuesday to a group of skiers in central Romania.

A skier who shot the footage on a slope near the town of Predeal tried to make the bear move away, to no avail, before deciding to ski away.

His video showed the bear racing down the slope behind him.

RELATED: Coast Guard rescues skier mauled by bear in Alaska
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the dramatic rescue of a skier who was mauled by a bear outside of Haines, Alaska.



After chasing the skier for a while, the bear stopped and wandered away into the forest.

A skier at a Predeal mountain resort had a similar experience in January. As a brown bear chased a skier down the slopes, the individual threw a backpack to distract the animal.

RELATED: Brown bear chases skier, who escapes by throwing backpack on slope: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A brown bear was caught on camera chasing a skier down a slope in Romania.



"The skier did the right thing," Ion Zaharia, a police spokesperson in Brasov, Romania, told ABC News at the time. "The bear was distracted by things inside his backpack. We are considering to relocate the bear, who should be hibernating now, anyway, but in recent years, we have more bears confronting skiers in the winter."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbearskiingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
NC Zoo helps Polar Bear conservation
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
Skier mauled by bear, rescued by Coast Guard
Brown bear chases skier down slope: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
Beverly attempted robbery thwarted by concealed carry holder: CPD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
VIDEO: Calif. Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
New lawyer could be kicked off Jussie Smollett case
United Center vaccine site opens fully Wednesday
Man charged with murder, arson, after mother, daughter killed in Gresham fire
Show More
Woman rescued from Wheaton pond after falling through ice
Chicago Weather: Mild and windy Wednesday
State board of education updates COVID guidelines for schools
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with 9 states added to yellow tier
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
More TOP STORIES News