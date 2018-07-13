Best burger restaurants in the country

TripAdvisor announces the best burger restaurants in the U.S.

As vacationers make their way across the country this summer, TripAdvisor is serving up America's top burger joints.

The world's largest travel site announced the best burger restaurants in the U.S. based on the millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners.

The list includes some of the juiciest, crowd-pleasing burgers travelers think everyone should taste. They range from the traditional patty, to those with toppings including peanut butter and fried eggs.

Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina was named the number one burger. However, there was no love for Chicago. The closest spot is in Traverse City, Michigan where Slabtown Café and Burgers came in at number five.

Check out the full list here.
