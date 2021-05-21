Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Delco's best cheesesteak

By Amanda Brady
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 3: Best cheesesteak in Delco

DELAWARE COUNTY -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

Phil and Jim's Steak and Hoagies, The Original Thunderbird Steakhouse, Cocco's Pizzeria and DiFabio's Market and Tap face off this week.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

Who will come out victorious? Watch the video above and vote for your favorite below.

