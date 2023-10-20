21 best gifts for men, from PlayStation 5 to Ray-Ban sunglasses

These are the best gifts for her.

These are the best gifts for her.

These are the best gifts for her.

These are the best gifts for her.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Shopping for your male counterpart can be a tough task, especially if they already have everything they need. That said, there are always unique gifts to be found, and we've rounded up 21 gifts for men they never knew they needed below. Our top favorites include some amazing tech, cute items under $50 and even new skincare routine additions.

1. PlayStation 5

There is only one thing a man needs: quality alone time. And also a PlayStation 5. Get the item all men want, and pack it in a cool Spider-Man 2 bundle or with a brand new copy of EA FC 24.

Image credit: Walmart

2. Xbox Series S

The price might be too steep on the PS5, so you can always punt for the cheaper, lighter, highly portable Xbox Series S instead. The bundle is at an all-time-low price so get your holiday shopping on.

Image credit: Walmart

3. Miko Air Purifier

The men won't realize how awesome this purifier is until the house is filled with fumes from their Beckham-inspired roasts. The Miko Air Purifier is a GMA-approved fan favorite, now on sale for 45% off.

Image credit: Walmart

4. Namore Organizer

The perfect gift for the man in your life who doesn't need anything. Namore is a decade-strong design company that creates these beautiful docking stations: never forget your keys, wallet, and work ID again.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Power Scrubber

A power scrubber is one of those "once-you-have-it" items that completely change the way you clean. Be it your car, your bathroom floor, or your window sill, power those stains away with the electrifying electric spin scrubber.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Philips Norelco Shaver

Every man needs an electric shaver, so make it a special holiday gift to make sure he's clean-shaven for the family photo.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Old Spice Aftershave

As their famous ads will tell you, you can recognize Old Spice anywhere. The Philips Norelco will go great with the Old Spice aftershave for some smooth facial areas.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Yeti Tumbler

Yeti is becoming the go-to brand for quality water bottles, so get a Yeti Tumbler before prices get hiked up (trust us, he'll love it).

Image credit: Amazon

9. Adidas Sneakers

Men will wear one pair of shoes until they literally break down into atoms, so surprise them with a new pair of sneakers from Adidas, now up to 65% off with code OCTOBER.

Image credit: Adidas

10. MLB Playoffs Jerseys

The MLB Playoffs are red hot with controversies and upsets, so join the cheer with some MLB apparel and see if Bryce Harper finally brings home a title for the Phillies

Image credit: Fanatics

11. Lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip

I swear by this fleece - it simply goes well with everything, in any weather and under any circumstances. Be sure to check out other Lululemon Men Products.

Image credit: Lululemon

12. DJI Gimbal

It's just a fact: boyfriends simply can't take good photos of their girlfriends. Help turn them into better videographers with this amazing DJI Gimbal and motion stabilizer that allows smooth footage of you next to a beach or a beautiful sunset.

Image credit: Amazon

13. Away Travel Bag

This is my go-to bag for overnight travel. The Away Travel Bag is lightweight, stylish and full of space, in addition to having a separate laptop compartment and a padded bottom. It fits perfectly in an overhead cabin and can also rest on a carry-on suitcase fairly snugly. If your male loved ones travel a lot, this is the one thing they absolutely need.

Image credit: Away

14. Senheiser CX Plus

The Sennheiser CX Plus offers balanced, bass-heavy sound and is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer. You can also exchange the earbud tips if they don't fit you, making these buds a great gift for the audiophile male in your life.

Image credit: Amazon

15. Pro Pickleball Pack

If you're not playing pickleball, what are you doing? These are the best-rated pickleball paddles on Amazon, and these USAPA-approved pickleball paddles and balls will keep you playing in the park throughout the year.

Image credit: Amazon

16. Anker Power Bank

Always trust Anker to make a guy happy. Get this Prime Day bestselling product to keep his charging on the go.

Image credit: Amazon

17. Renpho Massage Gun

His shoulders are tense, his hips are always cracking and he always needs a massage. Solve all of these fatigue problems with the Renpho Massage Gun, which will give him a deep tissue massage at half the effort.

Image credit: Amazon

18. Innisfree Green Tea Cleanser with Amino Acid

This is a great product for men with oily skin and blackheads. The amino acid helps clean pores without agitating your skin structure, giving you soft, glowing skin that simply looks better in holiday photos.

Image credit: Amazon

19. Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette

The Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette is a great men's cologne, with a medium fragrant intensity that is subtle enough to make you feel - and smell - mysterious.

Image credit: Amazon

20. Tommy Hilfiger Watch

An affordable option to introduce him to the world of watches, the Tommy Hilfiger Watch puts an extra touch of class onto his suit and tie.

Image credit: Amazon

21. Ray-Ban Pilot Sunglasses

Volleyball. Sunset. Ray-Ban. Name a more iconic trio.

Image credit: Amazon