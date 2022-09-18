Female founder of Inspiro Tequila company uses brand to give back

The female founder of Inspiro Tequila is using her Chicago brand to give back.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Mara Smith became a CEO when she developed her own tequila while looking for a gluten-free version for a healthier lifestyle.

Inspiro Tequila is crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave and contains no additives. The name "Inspiro" comes from the Spanish word for inspiration, and it was chosen as a nod to her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, and her mother. They are the two most inspiring female figures in her life.

Smith was once a lawyer at one of the largest law firms in Chicago and then moved to a Fortune 100 company where she worked in corporate strategy. Her professional days came to a halt when she was put on emergency bedrest while pregnant with her twins. They were born prematurely and she needed to be there for them.

As a female founder, her mission is to give back to other female founders. This was the inspiration and vision behind the Inspiro Purple Bicycle Project, created to financially support and mentor female founders enabling them to get started, manage the bumps along the way, and move forward to follow their dreams.