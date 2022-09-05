Fall grilling recipes, beers and cocktails

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The feeling of fall is in the air, but that doesn't mean the grilling season has to end.
Amari Walls from Mariano's in Chicago joined ABC7 to grill up some truffle pub burgers and grilled sweet potatoes.
Walls also spoke about fall beers and a cozy cocktail you might want to add to your list.
Truffle Pub burger
Goat Cheese
Arugula
Caramelized onions
Fig/BBQ compote
Grilled Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes can withstand the grill fire and heat very well. The great thing about this recipe is that you can make these sweet or savory. Add some fresh herbs, bacon, and roasted veggie and you have a meal. Add some brown sugar, butter, and thyme and you have a side dish.
Ingredients
4 large, sweet potatoes
2 tablespoons oil
1 tsp. sea salt
cup honey butter (1 tablespoon per sweet potato)
Instructions
1. Preheat the grill to 375 degrees Fahrenheit using a two-zone or direct/indirect cooking method.
2. Puncture sweet potatoes with a fork all around the potato. Place on a large sheet tray to season. Coat potatoes with oil.
3. Place sweet potatoes on the indirect side of the grill. Grill for 45-60 minutes or until soft throughout the potato.
4. Once potatoes are soft, remove from grill and let cool for five minutes.
5. Serve with honey butter or your favorite topping
Honey Butter
Ingredients
1 stick of softened unsalted butter
cup Honey
2 tbsp. sea salt
tsp vanilla extract
Instructions:
1. In a small bowl mix all ingredients together with a whisk and serve.
Oktoberfest Beers Preview
-Goose island
-Samuel Adams
-Three Floyds
-Founders Oktoberfest
-Plum & Thyme Prosecco Smash
2 Plums
6 Thyme sprigs
Juice from one lemon
4 tbsp. Simple Syrup
1 bottle Mionetto Prosecco, chilled
Slow melting, Quari Ice
Directions:
Medium dice 2 plums
Muddle the plums with the thyme and a little simple syrup until plum juices have been released
Add the lemon juice and remaining simple syrup.
Shake with Quari ice in a cocktail shaker
Pour over cubed Quari Ice between two glasses
Top with prosecco and garnish with extra plum slices and thyme
Serve immediately.