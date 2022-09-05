Fall grilling recipes, beers and cocktails

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The feeling of fall is in the air, but that doesn't mean the grilling season has to end.

Amari Walls from Mariano's in Chicago joined ABC7 to grill up some truffle pub burgers and grilled sweet potatoes.

Walls also spoke about fall beers and a cozy cocktail you might want to add to your list.

Truffle Pub burger

Goat Cheese

Arugula

Caramelized onions

Fig/BBQ compote

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes can withstand the grill fire and heat very well. The great thing about this recipe is that you can make these sweet or savory. Add some fresh herbs, bacon, and roasted veggie and you have a meal. Add some brown sugar, butter, and thyme and you have a side dish.

Ingredients

4 large, sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons oil

1 tsp. sea salt

cup honey butter (1 tablespoon per sweet potato)

Instructions

1. Preheat the grill to 375 degrees Fahrenheit using a two-zone or direct/indirect cooking method.

2. Puncture sweet potatoes with a fork all around the potato. Place on a large sheet tray to season. Coat potatoes with oil.

3. Place sweet potatoes on the indirect side of the grill. Grill for 45-60 minutes or until soft throughout the potato.

4. Once potatoes are soft, remove from grill and let cool for five minutes.

5. Serve with honey butter or your favorite topping

Honey Butter

Ingredients

1 stick of softened unsalted butter

cup Honey

2 tbsp. sea salt

tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl mix all ingredients together with a whisk and serve.

Oktoberfest Beers Preview

-Goose island

-Samuel Adams

-Three Floyds

-Founders Oktoberfest

-Plum & Thyme Prosecco Smash

2 Plums

6 Thyme sprigs

Juice from one lemon

4 tbsp. Simple Syrup

1 bottle Mionetto Prosecco, chilled

Slow melting, Quari Ice

Directions:

Medium dice 2 plums

Muddle the plums with the thyme and a little simple syrup until plum juices have been released

Add the lemon juice and remaining simple syrup.

Shake with Quari ice in a cocktail shaker

Pour over cubed Quari Ice between two glasses

Top with prosecco and garnish with extra plum slices and thyme

Serve immediately.