Betty White's hometown Oak Park planning celebration of life of 'Golden Girls' actress

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Oak Park is planning a "celebration of the life" this weekend for Betty White, who was born in that village.The outdoor ceremony will honor White's memory with music, photo-ops, 100 cake slices provided by Turano Baking Company as well as a red licorice giveaway.There will also be an Animal Care League pet adoption event. White was a life-long animal rights advocate.It's happening Saturday at 10 a.m. under the marquee of the Classic Cinemas Lake Theater.White died at the age of 99 on New Year's Eve. Her death certificate said she died after suffering a stroke on December 25.