Business

Anonymous customer leaves New Hampshire restaurant a $16K tip

EMBED <>More Videos

Anonymous customer leaves restaurant a $16K tip

LONDONDERRY, New Hampshire -- A customer who ordered a couple of chili dogs, fried pickle chips and drinks at a New Hampshire restaurant left a big tip - $16,000.

Mike Zarella, owner of the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry, tells WMUR-TV the staff didn't notice at first.

The tab was $37.93 before the tip.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, put down the bill next to the register and said he wanted the staff to have it because they work hard.

"Thought it was a mistake, could have been maybe $160 tip and had a couple extra zeroes and the bar manager talked to the gentleman and he said 'No, it's 16,000,'" Zarella said.

The restaurant had closed for a few months during the pandemic and adjusted with take-out orders and outdoor dining.

Zarella says in addition to the generous tipper, he is also thankful for the "really large customer base" that helped his establishment make it through the hard times.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldrestaurantfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Florida building collapse
4 motorcycle club members shot in Englewood
Pregnant woman seriously injured, loses baby from Woodridge tornado
Suspect in deadly Loop stabbing wanted in other attacks: CPD
Chicago City Council meeting devolves into chaos
Over 1,200 Cook County nurses plan strike, citing short-staffing
Chicago police investigating River North, West Loop carjackings
Show More
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
UC vaccine site closing; IL reports 258 COVID cases, 8 deaths
More COVID funeral reimbursement funds available to Chicago families
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
Chicago Weather: A few storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News