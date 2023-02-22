Man killed in Bishop Ford wrong-way crash in south suburbs ID'd

Illinois State Police said the driver hit a semi and another vehicle but no one else was injured

Illinois State Police said 1 person was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Bishop Ford outbound ramp to I-80/94 in South Holland Tuesday night.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver killed in a wrong-way crash on a Bishop Ford Expressway ramp in the south suburbs Tuesday night has been identified.

Leoist Jenkins, 67, of Sauk Village was driving the wrong way on the southbound Interstate 94 ramp to Interstate 80 in South Holland about 6 p.m. when he hit a semi head-on and then another vehicle, Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

He died just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported.

The southbound I-94 ramp to eastbound I-80 was closed for hours for the investigation.

