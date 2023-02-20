WATCH LIVE

pedestrian struck

FedEx truck hits, critically injures pedestrian in South Loop, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 20, 2023 9:58PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a FedEx truck in the South Loop Monday afternoon.

Police said that just after 2:20 p.m. a box truck driving west was about to turn north onto Wabash at the 1100-block of South Wabash. At the same time, a woman, whose age is not yet known, was crossing the street west to east in the crosswalk.

The truck struck the woman and she was caught under the vehicle.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No further information about the victim was released.

An investigation by the Major Accidents unit is ongoing. The 31-year-old driver was not issued any citations.

