Chicago restaurants highlighted in Black Restaurant Week Midwest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black Restaurant Week Midwest is underway.
Warren Luckett is one of the founders of Black Restaurant Week.
"We just want to create a platform for small business owners," said Luckett. "So many of these small owned operators had such tough times getting through the pandemic."
The event highlights different African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines.
"It was really important to us to incorporate the region as a whole," said Luckett.
Restaurants will be offering specials. You can find participating restaurants here.
Black Restaurant Week Midwest runs through September 11.