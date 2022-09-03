Chicago restaurants highlighted in Black Restaurant Week Midwest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black Restaurant Week Midwest is underway.

Warren Luckett is one of the founders of Black Restaurant Week.

"We just want to create a platform for small business owners," said Luckett. "So many of these small owned operators had such tough times getting through the pandemic."

The event highlights different African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines.

"It was really important to us to incorporate the region as a whole," said Luckett.

Restaurants will be offering specials. You can find participating restaurants here.

Black Restaurant Week Midwest runs through September 11.