shooting

Bloomingdale hotel shooting leaves multiple hurt, village official says

Bloomingdale police did not immediately provide details about incident
By Jesse Kirsch
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a large emergency response at a west suburban hotel early Saturday morning after a shooting occurred there.

Multiple people were shot at the Indian Lakes Resort in Bloomingdale, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said. Those injured have since been transported to local hospitals.

He said it was not clear if anyone had died as a result of the shooting. No police officers were shot, Giammarese said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved or what the circumstances were surrounding the shooting.

A hotel employee said a SWAT team and fire officials were on the scene at the hotel, located at 250 West Schick Road, as of about 4:30 a.m.

"As the night progressed, the gear started getting more and more. The next thing you know, they're in SWAT gear ... some serious gear, and they're going in," said Andy Pesek, who was driving by the hotel about 3 a.m. "And they're yelling at me, 'keep driving, keep driving!'"

RELATED: Cook County gun sales spike during COVID-19 pandemic, data shows

On their Facebook page, Bloomingdale police said just after 5 a.m. that "there is no known imminent threat to any members of the community" and asked residents to avoid the area.



DuPage County Sheriff's Office spokesman Justin Kmitch confirmed the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation team was called, as well.

Neither Bloomingdale police nor fire officials immediately responded to requests for more information about what happened.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
