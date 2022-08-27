WATCH LIVE

Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
38 minutes ago
Bloomingdale's in Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall announced that it's closing its doors this October, transitioning to a smaller model Bloomie's.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A local mall is losing a longtime tenant and being replaced with a smaller format store.

Bloomingdale's announced that it is closing its department store at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie by the end of October.

The company also announced a plan to open a smaller format store within the mall.

Charles Anderson, Director of Sales for Bloomingdale's said the new 50,000 square feet store called Bloomie's will remain true to the high-end department store. The new store will occupy where Barnes & Noble used to be located.

Bloomingdale's opened at Old Orchard Mall in 1995. The mall has suffered blows to its tenant lists in recent years. In 2018, Lord & Taylor left and the pandemic forced others to close up shop as well.

Anderson said that clearance sales are set to begin Sept. 6 and will run through the closure in October. Bloomie's is set to open in November at the earliest.

