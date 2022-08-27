Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie

Bloomingdale's in Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall announced that it's closing its doors this October, transitioning to a smaller model Bloomie's.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A local mall is losing a longtime tenant and being replaced with a smaller format store.

Bloomingdale's announced that it is closing its department store at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie by the end of October.

The company also announced a plan to open a smaller format store within the mall.

Charles Anderson, Director of Sales for Bloomingdale's said the new 50,000 square feet store called Bloomie's will remain true to the high-end department store. The new store will occupy where Barnes & Noble used to be located.

Bloomingdale's opened at Old Orchard Mall in 1995. The mall has suffered blows to its tenant lists in recent years. In 2018, Lord & Taylor left and the pandemic forced others to close up shop as well.

Anderson said that clearance sales are set to begin Sept. 6 and will run through the closure in October. Bloomie's is set to open in November at the earliest.