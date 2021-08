Blue Angels return to Chicago lakefront this weekend for reimagined Air and Water Show

EMBED >More News Videos Check out ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air and Water Show through the years.

EMBED >More News Videos The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over the Chicago area Tuesday to thank healthcare workers on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Past Chicago Air and Water Show Highlights

EMBED >More News Videos VIDEOS: Chicago Air and Water Show 2018 (1 of 10) Day 2 of the 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show drew thousands of people to the lakefront.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly above Chicago this weekend as part of a special solo demonstration, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Tuesday.The show will take place on August 21 and 22 from 12-1 p.m. with practice runs on August 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.The show will take place along the lakefront with the best viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue.The demonstration is taking place in lieu of the normal Chicago Air and Water Show. Mayor Lori Lightfoot Office says the free, reimagined air show event is part of her "Open Chicago" initiative.The Chicago Air and Water Show was cancelled in 2020 as well, although the Blue Angels conducted a special fly-by over the city to honor healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country, the release said.