Wendella Chicago boat tours resume Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wendella boat tours will be back in business starting Friday in another promising sign as COVID restrictions are eased around Chicago.
This will be Wendella's 87th season.
There are tours every hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with docks at 400 N. Michigan Ave and at Rush and Kinzie streets.
Guests are required to wear facemasks while on the docks and onboard the boat. They are also asked to maintain social distancing and keep at least six feet away from other guests and staff.
Tickets can be bought online, on the phone and at the on-site ticket office. For more information, visit wendellaboats.com.
