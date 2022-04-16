2 female bodies found in separate parts of Chicago River, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two bodies were recovered from separate parts of the Chicago River Saturday, according to police.

A woman's body was discovered in the water around 11:40 a.m. in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the city's West Loop neighborhood, police said. The CPD Marine Unit pulled the body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, another female body, of unknown age, was found unresponsive in the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street in Bridgeport, police said. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, police are not saying the two scenes are related.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago riverchicago police departmentbody founddead bodydeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
Dolphin dies after beachgoers allegedly tried to swim with, ride it
Fire at Englewood church reignites
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Chicago Pedway businesses struggle to survive underground
Don't buy live rabbits for Easter: 'They're not gifts, they're pets'
New book vending machine dispensing knowledge at Wisconsin school
Show More
Police looking to identify women who were secretly recorded
Girl, 14, grazed by gunfire after leaving South Shore party: CPD
TikTok star raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
Chicago Weather: Breezy, chilly Saturday
Mayor's bodyguard catches man with military-grade weaponry in Loop
More TOP STORIES News