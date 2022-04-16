2 female bodies found in separate parts of Chicago River, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two bodies were recovered from separate parts of the Chicago River Saturday, according to police.A woman's body was discovered in the water around 11:40 a.m. in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the city's West Loop neighborhood, police said. The CPD Marine Unit pulled the body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene.About 30 minutes later, another female body, of unknown age, was found unresponsive in the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street in Bridgeport, police said. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.As of now, police are not saying the two scenes are related.Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results, officials said.