Woman's body found in water along lakefront in Evanston, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman's body was found along the lakefront Thursday in Evanston, according to police.

Evanston police and fire officials responded to Garden Park in the 500-Block of Sheridan Square around 4:30 p.m. after a body was seen in the water against the rocks.

RELATED: Friends, family continue search for missing Evanston woman and trans advocate Elise Malary

Fire officials recovered the body, however, identification is pending further investigation and the medical examiner.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
