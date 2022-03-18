Woman's body found in water along lakefront in Evanston, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman's body was found along the lakefront Thursday in Evanston, according to police.
Evanston police and fire officials responded to Garden Park in the 500-Block of Sheridan Square around 4:30 p.m. after a body was seen in the water against the rocks.
Fire officials recovered the body, however, identification is pending further investigation and the medical examiner.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
