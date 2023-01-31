Chicago crime: Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer on Northwest Side, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Her body was discovered in the Cragin neighborhood's 5500 block of West Melrose Street at about 4:33 p.m., authorities said. She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are conducting a death investigation and did not immediately provide further information about the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

