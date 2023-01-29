Body of 'John Doe' pulled from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus, Chicago police say

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after the body of an unidentified man was pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday.

The "John Doe" was recovered from the water just after 11 a.m. in the 1100-block of S. Lakeshore Drive near Museum Campus, according to police.

The person has only been identified as an adult male.

Detectives are investigating and are awaiting autopsy results, officials said.

No other information has been released at this time.

