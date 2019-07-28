Body of swimmer recovered from Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes beach

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities recovered the body of a 35-year-old Michigan man Saturday from the Lake Michigan swim area of Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.A lifeguard observed a man that appeared to be struggling in the water near the outer edge of the designated swim area at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials said. The man slipped underwater and didn't resurface as the lifeguard tried to reach him.Multiple rescue divers searched for the man in the area roughly 45 miles east of Chicago. Fire officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and Indiana conservation officers examined the area by boat.A diver located the man's body at about 8 p.m.Authorities said the cause of death is unknown at this time. Officials haven't yet released the victim's identity.