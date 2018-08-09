Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Kenwood

Emergency crews recovered a body from Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side early Thursday morning.Police received reports of a body in the water around 6 a.m.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. in the 4600-block of South Lake Shore Drive in the city's Kenwood neighborhood, south of Oakwood - 41st Street Beach.The body has not yet been identified.Police did not release further details. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.