Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Kenwood

CHICAGO (WLS) --Emergency crews recovered a body from Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side early Thursday morning.
Police received reports of a body in the water around 6 a.m.
Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. in the 4600-block of South Lake Shore Drive in the city's Kenwood neighborhood, south of Oakwood - 41st Street Beach.
The body has not yet been identified.
Police did not release further details.