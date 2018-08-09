Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Kenwood

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency crews recovered a body from Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side early Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Emergency crews recovered a body from Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side early Thursday morning.

Police received reports of a body in the water around 6 a.m.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. in the 4600-block of South Lake Shore Drive in the city's Kenwood neighborhood, south of Oakwood - 41st Street Beach.

The body has not yet been identified.

Police did not release further details. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundlake michiganChicagoKenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion
Bicyclist hit by truck in West Loop
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
Willow Creek Community Church elder board steps down
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
Man, 83, beaten to death in Texas; suspect allegedly kicked, stomped on victim
Rauner will not send National Guard to Chicago to help end violence
Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair
Show More
South Side residents outraged by 'bait truck' caught on video
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
2 knocked down, robbed by armed suspects in Bucktown
More News