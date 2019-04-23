Body recovered from Zion pond identified

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A body pulled from a retention pond Monday in north suburban Zion has been identified.

The remains were identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Aaron Ramos, 25, of Zion.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper did not release cause of death. He said preliminary autopsy results are pending toxicology.

Emergency crews responded around 11:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a body in a retention pond in the 1500-block of Lorelei Drive.

Woodstone Village Apartments maintenance workers saw the remains in the water and called police. Zion firefighters recovered the adult male from the pond.

Relatives of the deceased have been notified. The death investigation continues.
