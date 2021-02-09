Bloomingdale hotel shooting: Bodycam video shows chaos after 1 killed, 6 hurt

Bloomingdale police provide update on hotel shooting

Full statement from First Hospitality on Indian Lake Hotel shooting:

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Bloomingdale village leaders are deciding whether to shut down a hotel after a mass shooting this weekend. One person was killed and six others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a party in the western suburb.Bloomingdale police released body camera footage from inside of the Indian Lakes Hotel that shows the aftermath of a massive hotel party that ended in gunfire. Officers can be seen running into the hotel to help the wounded."People are running around, yelling, gunshot victims on the ground," said Frank Giammarese, director of public safety for Bloomingdale Police.Police were called to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found several people hurt and applied tourniquets to the gunshot wounds.Body cameras were rolling as a Bloomingdale police officer rendered aid to a man who was shot several times. The man's face has been blurred out by the Bloomingdale Police Department.Investigators said the officer carried that man down the stairs to an ambulance and saved his life.Police say the shooting followed a huge hotel party in which two groups rented a few rooms at Indian Lakes, then invited nearly 200 people. The party spanned two floors.Detectives believe the group was there to film a rap video."Two different groups and that is how this all kicked off - a verbal altercation got physical - then shots were fired," Giammarese said.People drove in from the city of Chicago and other surrounding suburbs. The man who was killed was identified as James McGill, 27, of Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.Police said there was no security at the hotel at the time of the shooting, just the one employee who heard the gunshots and called 911.Police also said this is not the first time they have been called out to the Indian Lakes Hotel and slapped it with a violation. A notice posted on the front doors reads that the building is not approved for occupancy.Hotel management said their thoughts are with those impacted by the tragedy and they have stopped operations and are not accepting guests. The village will have a meeting Monday night to figure out next steps.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bloomingdale police at 630-529-9868.