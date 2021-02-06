Bloomingdale hotel shooting victim ID'd, at least 4 others hurt, police say

Bloomingdale police provide update on hotel shooting

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man was killed and at least four other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a hotel in Bloomingdale, according to police.What police said started as a large hotel party with nearly 200 people, ended in gunfire.The Indian Lakes Hotel in the northwest suburb remains closed as the investigation continues into the deadly shooting that prompted the mayor and other village officials to blame the tragedy, in part, on what they call ongoing security concerns at the property.Multiple people were shot and a man in his late 20s was killed at the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said. Most of those injured were transported to local hospitals, he said. There were no updates on their conditions.Now, police are serving search warrants, looking for weapons and other evidence, and said this is not the first time they have been out to the hotel for trouble."We had concerns. We had a drastic spike," Giammarese said.Police initially responded to a call of shots fired on the fifth floor of the hotel at 2:35 a.m., officials said.Officers responding to the suburban hotel located at 250 Schick Road said they saw no security on duty, just a lone hotel employee at the front desk.They arrived to find dozens of people running from the building where they found as many as six people gunshot victims inside on the 5th floor."We had five shooting victims. As far as we know - five," Giammarese said. "But unfortunately, there could have been more. More than 100 people fled the hotel before we had any contact with them."Police brought in more law enforcement officials, including officers from surrounding towns, after they found multiple victims."Putting tourniquets on people, one of our officers carried one of the victims down six flights of stairs after he received a gunshot," Giammarese added.Investigators said 27-year-old James Mcgill Junior, from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after friends rushed him there."As the night progressed, the gear started getting more and more. The next thing you know, they're in SWAT gear ... some serious gear, and they're going in," said Andy Pesek, who was driving by the hotel about 3 a.m. "And they're yelling at me, 'keep driving, keep driving!'"Police said gunfire erupted after some sort of altercation between two groups occupying different floors for some sort of gathering at the hotel."We feel they let our community down in a sense," Giammarese said.Investigators said the hotel has a history of security problems, along with other village health code violations.In a statement on Facebook, Bloomingdale Mayor Franco Coladipietro said he and the Village Board have shared their concerns over a lack of consistent security at the hotel for the last several years."The unfortunate incident that occurred this morning may have been avoided if security was present as First Hospitality Group had promised in our meetings. Our investigation has confirmed that no security was on duty at the time," Coladipietro said.He went on to say he has directed staff to begin revoking all licenses for the hotel to operate in Bloomingdale."I want to assure the Bloomingdale community that your safety is of utmost importance to me and the Board and that the area has been secured and is safe. We are now in the process of initiating legal proceedings to eliminate this threat to our community," Coladipietro added."If there is a safety concern, we will not allow them to be in operation," Giammarese added.One or more suspects involved might have fled the scene after the shooting, he said.DuPage County Sheriff's Office spokesman Justin Kmitch confirmed the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation team was called, as well.No one was in custody in connection with the incident as of later Saturday.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bloomingdale police at 630-529-9868.The Indian Lakes Hotel said their thoughts and prayers are with the individuals impacted by the tragedy.