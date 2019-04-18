Bolingbrook officer struck, police chase ends with Naperville crash

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bolingbrook police officer is in stable condition after being struck at the scene of an accident in the southwest suburb. The subsequent police pursuit ended with a crash in Naperville.Police said the officer was initially struck while at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash at Boughton and Weber roads in Bolingbrook. Officials said the driver went around emergency vehicles, struck the officer, and then fled the scene. Other officers gave chase."It's pretty rare. Once in a while there'll be an accident or two, but nothing like 20 police cars racing down the street and stuff," said Mark Stevens, Naperville resident.The pursuit ended at Washington Street and Naper Boulevard in Naperville when the officer and suspect crashed. Shots were fired, though police did not give further details. Witnesses said they heard at least 15 shots."The police officer get out and start shooting at the driver," said witness James Jopes. "Police stopped him and they got him out of the car... The cops go 'Who shot?' and a couple cops raise their hand. And then they said we have to get him in an ambulance. We have to get him to the hospital."The officer who was struck in Bolingbrook is in stable condition, police said. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment in unknown condition.All of this happened steps from a school and park where children and parents had been gathered."First thing was kind of like that's sort of weird. Naperville, we don't really get that kind of action too often. Definitely knew that those were gunshots, though," said a witness who asked not to be named.