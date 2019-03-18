Boy, 10, killed after minivan crashes into pond off I-90 in Huntley

A 10-year-old boy was killed after a minivan he was traveling in crashed on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northwest suburban Huntley Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police said at about 6:47 p.m. a Chrysler minivan was traveling on the I-90 westbound ramp to Route 47 when it went off the road and flipped into a retention pond, where it became submerged.

Two witnesses were able to rescue the driver and a girl, police said. The boy was unresponsive when he was removed from the minivan and a doctor on the scene performed CPR on him.

The boy was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The driver and girl sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.
