Boy, 14, killed by semi in South Side hit-and-run identified

A 14-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a semi in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at West 51st Street and South Western Avenue.

Police said the truck was traveling westbound on 51st Street and struck the boy while making a right turn. Police said the boy stepped off the curb while the truck was turning, but did not offer further details.

Police said the boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he later died. He was identified as Anthony Macedo by county officials.

The truck did not remain at the scene. Officers stopped the truck and took the driver into custody at 33rd and Western Avenue.

Area Central detectives and Major Accidents are investigating the incident.
