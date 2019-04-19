Boy, 14, shot inside Far South Side bedroom after neighbor's gun goes off during cleaning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was hit by gunfire while sitting in his bedroom on the Far South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred in the 100-block of East 133rd Street at about 8:41 p.m. Police said two people were in another room cleaning a handgun when it went off. A bullet went through the wall and hit the boy in the shoulder.The boy was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition. Police said two people were taken into custody.