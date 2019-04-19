CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was hit by gunfire while sitting in his bedroom on the Far South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred in the 100-block of East 133rd Street at about 8:41 p.m. Police said two people were in another room cleaning a handgun when it went off. A bullet went through the wall and hit the boy in the shoulder.
The boy was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition. Police said two people were taken into custody.
Boy, 14, shot inside Far South Side bedroom after neighbor's gun goes off during cleaning
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News