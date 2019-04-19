Boy, 14, shot inside Far South Side bedroom after neighbor's gun goes off during cleaning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was hit by gunfire while sitting in his bedroom on the Far South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 100-block of East 133rd Street at about 8:41 p.m. Police said two people were in another room cleaning a handgun when it went off. A bullet went through the wall and hit the boy in the shoulder.

The boy was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition. Police said two people were taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalechicagochicago shootingchicago crimeteen shotaccidental shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News