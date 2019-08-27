Boy, 17, critically injured in Albany Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday, police said.

The teen was walking in the 4800-block of North Monticello in Albany Park at about 6:32 p.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, police said. He was dragged a short distance before the driver took off.

The boy was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his head, back and shoulders.

The SUV was last seen heading east on Lawrence Avenue. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoalbany parkhit and runchicago crime
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critical after attempted robbery in Edgewater
Police investigating possible serial rapist on South Side, 4 women attacked
Businessman stirs condo controversy in Lakeview by buying 17 units
2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, mild Tuesday
Young basketball star from Blue Island critically injured in New Mexico shooting
Boy, 10, and teen stole vehicle at gunpoint in Oak Park, police say
Show More
CTU rejects contract offer, moves closer to possible strike
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
Lightfoot nears 100 days in office with D grade from critics
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman uses power tools to break into TX med spa
Man convicted in killing of Derrion Albert arrested on new gun charge, held without bond
More TOP STORIES News