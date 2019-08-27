Boy, 17, critically injured in Albany Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday, police said.The teen was walking in the 4800-block of North Monticello in Albany Park at about 6:32 p.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, police said. He was dragged a short distance before the driver took off.The boy was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his head, back and shoulders.The SUV was last seen heading east on Lawrence Avenue. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.