Boy, 3, falls out of 3rd floor window in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child fell out of a window of a Lincoln Park residence on Saturday, police said.The 3-year-old boy fell from a third floor window in the 1900 block of North Mohawk Street at about 7 p.m., police said. Witnesses told police that a window screen had come off before the child fell through.The boy suffered blunt force trauma to his head but was responsive, police said. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.Area Central detectives were investigating.