Boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental South Deering shooting identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in an apparent accidental shooting in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood Sunday..

The shooting occurred at about 4:45 p.m. in the 9600-block of South Escanaba Avenue, police said.

The boy was wounded in the face and transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Mikah Davis.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the boy got the gun before he apparently shot and killed himself.

The family of the boy told police that they heard a gunshot while in another room and found the boy with a weapon, police said. Both parents are talking to police.

Chicago police said they've contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to assist in the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth deeringchild deathshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police: Family of 3-year-old fatally shot in face says they found child with gun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Lincoln Park Zoo to remain free until mid-century
1 dead, passengers stranded after Amtrak train derails in University Park
4 injured in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building
Quick Tip: How to spot seal coating home improvement scams
Show More
4 injured in Lawndale shooting outside gas station, police say
Wheaton man accused of punching, elbowing 4 police officers
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered storms on Monday
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Families send off 400 Illinois National Guard members deploying to Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News