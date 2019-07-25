Boy, 4, shot in Gary, 2 other shootings reported, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 4-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a parked car in Northwest Indiana.Gary police said the shooting is one of three total reported Wednesday late afternoon in the span of about 90 minutes.The boy's mother told police she was sitting in a parked car with her child and boyfriend near 24th and Buchanan when someone inside a silver sedan fired at them multiple times.The child suffered graze wounds to his left arm, stomach and back, according to police. He was treated and released from the hospital. The mother and boyfriend weren't injured.A 26-year-old man was walking near 52nd and Madison at 3:30 p.m. when police said he was shot at multiple times in a drive-by.According to police, the man suffered a total of nine gunshot wounds. He's currently in stable but critical condition at a nearby hospital.Half an hour later, police said a a 27-year-old man was shot at while walking near 41st and Pennsylvania. The man was treated for a graze wound to his back. He's since been released.Gary investigators said they don't believe the three shootings are related at this point.Police said no one is currently in custody for the shootings.